Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / What is Vikram 32-bit processor? India's first indigenous space chip

What is Vikram 32-bit processor? India's first indigenous space chip

What is the Vikram 32-bit Processor: India unveiled the Vikram 3201, its first indigenous 32-bit processor for rockets and satellites, at Semicon India 2025. Built by Isro and SCL Chandigarh

Vikram 32-bit processor unveiled: India’s first indigenous space-grade chip

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presents the Vikram 32-bit Processor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Semicon 2025 conference in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India unveiled its first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, the Vikram 3201, at the Semicon India 2025 conference on Tuesday.  Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking what officials described as a milestone in the country’s push towards semiconductor self-reliance.
 
Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in partnership with the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh, the Vikram 3201 is built to withstand the extreme conditions of space missions, including temperatures from –55 degrees Celsius to +125 degrees Celsius.
 

What is the Vikram 32-bit Processor?

In the simplest terms, Vikram 3201 is a semiconductor microprocessor. Unlike processors in everyday devices like smartphones or laptops, this one is designed specifically for rockets and satellites.
   
The Vikram 3201 marks the first time India has indigenously designed and fabricated a processor of this scale and specification for launch vehicle avionics.
 
It is an upgrade to Vikram 1601, a 16-bit processor that has powered Isro’s launch vehicles since 2009.

Also Read

ISRO

Isro charts plan for Mars landing, Moon base and deep-space missions

ISRO

IN-SPACe transfers five Isro technologies to Indian firms for local use

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Shubhanshu Shukla

From shy to living India's space dream: Shubhanshu Shukla's journey

Isro Integrated Air-Drop Test

Isro completes first integrated parachute test for Gaganyaan crew module

 

What will the Vikram 32-bit Processor do?

The chip's job is to handle navigation, control, and mission management in launch vehicles, performing the split-second calculations needed to keep rockets stable and on course. Because space environments are harsh, the chip is manufactured to military-grade standards and rigorously tested to ensure it can keep working in extreme heat, cold, vibration, and radiation.
 

From 16-bit to 32-bit: Why the upgrade matters

The Vikram 3201 builds on Isro’s earlier Vikram 1601, a 16-bit processor that has powered India’s launch vehicles since 2009.
 
Unlike its predecessor, the new chip supports 64-bit floating-point operations, Ada programming language compatibility, and features on-chip 1553B bus interfaces for reliable communication during missions.
 
The new version brings:
 
32-bit architecture: This enables it to handle more data at once, with greater precision.
 
64-bit floating-point operations: This is critical for accurate trajectory and guidance calculations.
 
Support for the Ada programming language: This is widely used in safety-critical aerospace systems.
 
On-chip communication interfaces (1553B bus): This allows the chip to connect seamlessly with other avionics modules in a rocket.
 
It is fabricated using 180-nanometre CMOS technology at SCL’s facility in Chandigarh — a process node that, while modest by consumer electronics standards, is proven reliable for aerospace-grade applications.
 

Has Vikram 3201 been tested in space?

Yes. The Vikram 3201 has already been tested in space. It was flown aboard the PSLV-C60 mission, where it powered the Mission Management Computer on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4). Its successful in-orbit validation gave Isro the confidence to move towards wider adoption.
 
Earlier this year, on March 5, 2025, the first production lots of Vikram 3201 and another processor, Kalpana 3201, were formally handed over by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan to Isro Chairman Dr V Narayanan.
 
Kalpana is a 32-bit SPARC V8 RISC microprocessor designed for compatibility with open-source toolchains, offering a different design approach but serving the same goal of indigenous capability.
 

Why it matters?

Space-grade processors are not off-the-shelf commercial products; they must withstand radiation, extreme temperatures, and the vibrations of launch. Until now, India depended on foreign processors for many critical missions.
 
With Vikram 3201, India achieves autonomy in this domain, reducing reliance on exports and supply chain disruptions. It is also a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
 

Building indigenous software and tools

To further reduce reliance on imports, Isro has also developed a complete ecosystem around Vikram 3201. This includes Ada compilers, assemblers, linkers, simulators, and integrated development environments. A C compiler is also under development to expand programming flexibility.
 
This integrated ecosystem ensures that India controls both the hardware and the development tools needed for mission-critical applications.
 
In addition to Vikram 3201, Isro also introduced four other indigenous devices aimed at miniaturising launch vehicle avionics:
  • Two variants of Reconfigurable Data Acquisition Systems (RDAS)
  • A Relay Driver IC
  • A Multi-Channel Low Drop-out Regulator IC
Together, these components reduce India’s dependence on imported electronics for launch vehicles.
 

Semicon India 2025

The launch of the Vikram 32-bit Processor was part of the three-day Semicon India 2025 conference, which focuses on semiconductor fabrication, advanced packaging, AI innovation, and global partnerships.
 
India already accounts for roughly 20 per cent of the world’s chip design engineers, but domestic manufacturing capacity has lagged. Minister Vaishnaw noted that five semiconductor units are under construction, part of the government’s drive to establish a full local supply chain under the Design-Linked Incentive scheme. 

More From This Section

modi, semicon

World trusts India, is ready to build semiconductor future here: Modi

vaishnaw, chip, modi

Semicon 2025: PM Modi receives first Made in India Vikram 32-bit processor

Shopping, fashion, retail, clothes

India's fashion retailers face shortages as Bangladesh import curbs bite

layoff

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming banpremium

sugarcane juice, ethanol

Govt allows production of ethanol from sugarcane juice syrup, molasses

Topics : ISRO semiconductor India space mission BS Web Reports Decoded

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon