Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's fashion retailers face shortages as Bangladesh import curbs bite

India's fashion retailers face shortages as Bangladesh import curbs bite

Marks & Spencer, H&M, Zudio, and Lifestyle hit by delays after DGFT restricts garment imports to Kolkata, Nhava Sheva ports

India’s ban on land-route garment imports from Bangladesh is causing shortages for major fashion retailers, with delays ahead of festive shopping season.

India restricts Bangladesh garment imports, fashion retailers see delays

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly three months after India banned the import of readymade garments from Bangladesh through land routes, leading fashion retailers in India, including Marks & Spencer, H&M, Zudio, and Lifestyle, are facing merchandise shortages in their stores, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The policy, implemented on May 17, 2025, by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), restricts the import of garments from Bangladesh to Kolkata and Nhava Sheva (Mumbai) seaports only. Previously, goods entered primarily through land ports, which facilitated faster turnaround. The shift has caused delays of two to three weeks in replenishment, particularly in the affordable fashion segment. The impact is now more evident as retailers stock fresh collections alongside end-of-season sales.
   
As a result, garment imports from Bangladesh have already fallen by about 25 per cent year-on-year, mainly affecting items priced below ₹1,000.
 

Festive season impact

The timing of these supply disruptions is especially sensitive, as they come just ahead of India’s peak festive shopping season from September to November. This period, which covers major festivals including Diwali, Durga Puja, Navratri, Karva Chauth, and more, is when apparel demand typically surges, with retailers relying on a steady flow of fresh merchandise to drive sales.
 

Bangladesh: A key supplier for India’s fashion retail

Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest garment exporter after China, supplies a significant share of affordable apparel to Indian retailers. According to the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), as reported by The Hindu, India imported garments worth ₹5,000-₹6,000 crore annually from Bangladesh, much of it for mass-market retail.

Also Read

zudio tata group

Trent Q1 profit up 9.5% to ₹430 cr, revenue rises 19% to ₹4,883 cr

Decathlon

Decathlon aims to scale sourcing from India to $3 billion by 2030

Trent

Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; stock bleeds 9%

Siddharth Dungarwal, founder and CEO, Snitch

Snitch raises $40 mn to expand men's fashion brand in India, overseaspremium

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger recalls India's key role in brand's 40-year journeypremium

 
India imported $254.44 million worth of apparel from Bangladesh between January and June 2025, up 3.5 per cent from a year earlier, data from the International Trade Centre (ITC) and CITI show. In 2024, imports stood at $634 million, registering a 19 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last decade.
 
Although some sourcing has shifted within India, several categories previously imported from Bangladesh are experiencing delays due to the new import rules.
 

Smaller traders face sharp cost pressures

The restriction is expected to raise sourcing costs by 3-5 per cent, driven by higher shipping charges, according to the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), The Economic Times reported. 
However, the effect on larger retailers may be limited in the short term as many had placed advance orders. Careful planning will be required to maintain steady supplies and minimise disruptions to sales. 
Smaller traders and grey-market operators, who relied on low-cost and quick deliveries from Bangladesh, are likely to bear the heaviest impact.
 

Why did India restrict Bangladeshi imports?

Although the DGFT notification did not explicitly cite the reason behind the curbs on garment imports, the August measures followed remarks by Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, during a visit to China. Yunus had described India’s northeastern states as landlocked and highlighted Bangladesh’s role as their access point to the sea, presenting this as a potential advantage for expanding Chinese economic engagement in the region. 
These remarks drew sharp criticism from Indian political leaders across party lines, who saw them as provocative and damaging to regional trust. 
Tensions between the two nations flared after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024. Relations have also come under strain as New Delhi repeatedly expressed concern over Dhaka’s handling of attacks on minority communities, particularly Hindus.
 
Yet economic engagement between the two countries remains significant. Bilateral trade stood at $12.9 billion in 2023-24, with India’s exports to Bangladesh reaching $11.46 billion so far in 2024-25, while imports have amounted to $2 billion.
 
Meanwhile, India’s own readymade garment industry is facing setbacks after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on New Delhi. 

More From This Section

layoff

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming banpremium

sugarcane juice, ethanol

Govt allows production of ethanol from sugarcane juice syrup, molasses

Dixon Technology

Dixon's 196% leap puts Indian firms in command of smartphone outputpremium

Board Meeting

Indian CEOs cautious about private investment revival, says BS pollpremium

trade

Re-export of goods from DTA to SEZ must get drawback U/S 74 of CA62premium

Topics : fashion retailers fashion retail brands in india BS Web Reports Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Trade restrictions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon