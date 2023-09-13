Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

India to draft new policy in push for EV investment, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal's comments come as US EV maker Tesla continues talks with Narendra Modi's administration on the possibility of building a factory in India.

Piyush goyal

Photo: ANI twitter

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Aditi Shah and Tanvi Mehta
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will come up with new policy to attract electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and encourage greater investment in the sector, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.
Piyush Goyal's comments come as U.S. EV maker Tesla continues talks with Narendra Modi's administration on the possibility of building a factory in India.
Reuters last month reported that India was working on EV policy that would cut import taxes for automakers that committed to some local manufacturing, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Asked about the government's plans, Goyal said consultation on the new policy will be held with the industry.
"We will come out with a policy," he said, adding that the government wants to attract more investment and increased domestic EV production as soon as possible.

Also Read

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

JCI expected to procure at least 50% more raw fibre in the FY'24: Offical

Centre working on developing electric highways, says Nitin Gadkari

Hindi publishers behave as they are doing a favour to writers: Rajesh Joshi

More than 100 paper mills likely to come under PAT scheme: IPMA official

Cabinet approves foreign investment of up to Rs 9,589 cr in pharma company

"As we get large-scale production, we will start enjoying the fruits of economies of scale of new technologies," Goyal said without disclosing the nature of any possible incentives.
Tesla's senior executives with an interest in building a factory in India met Goyal in August.
Tesla plans to produce a low-cost EV priced at $24,000 - about 25% cheaper than its existing entry-level model - for both the Indian market and export.
Goyal said on Tuesday that Tesla aims to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, having bought $1 billion of components last year.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah, Tanvi MehtaWRiting by Aditya KalraEditing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Tesla

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon