Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

More than 100 paper mills likely to come under PAT scheme: IPMA official

The paper industry has reduced its specific energy consumption by 20 per cent in the last five years, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) said in a statement

newspaper

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 100 paper mills are expected to come under the energy efficiency scheme Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) by next year as players are adopting technology to reduce their energy footprint, an industry body said on Wednesday.
The paper industry has reduced its specific energy consumption by 20 per cent in the last five years, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) said in a statement.
Integrated paper mills in India are generating over 40 per cent of the power consumption by utilising the biomass from the pulping process, the IPMA said.
"More than 100 paper mills are expected to come under the ambit of the PAT scheme in the next one year, IPMA Vice President Vadiraj Kulkarni said in his address at Paper Tech 2023.
Specific water and energy consumption is being reduced continuously to lessen the carbon footprint, he added.
IPMA said it has welcomed the government's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme 2023 under which an Indian Carbon Market would be constituted.

Also Read

Paper firms cut water use by 80%, invest in sustainable processes: IPMA

Paper stocks on a roll; Andhra, West Coast, TNPL, JK Paper rally up to 15%

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Paper, paperboard imports surges 39% to 409,000 tonnes in Apr-Jun qtr

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

Cabinet approves foreign investment of up to Rs 9,589 cr in pharma company

Share of AI/ML in telecom firms' workforce rises to 20% on 5G rollout

Domestic steel demand to grow 9-10% in FY24, says revised ICRA estimate

Reliance Jio seeks permission from DoT to widen E-band spectrum use

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

The existing PAT Scheme would be subsumed under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, with both widening and deepening of sectors covered, in the next 2-3 years.
This will be an important step towards the country achieving net-zero in GHG emissions.
Under the PAT, energy savings certificates are issued to plants that achieve their targets. These certificates can be traded on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paper Mills Indian Energy Exchange Power Exchange India Limited

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon