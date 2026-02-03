India-US trade deal: Refiners await clarity on cutting Russian oil imports

Although US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has agreed to stop buying Russian crude oil, the Indian government has not officially commented on this. If announced, the reduction in Russian oil imports would necessarily be gradual, as some Indian refiners have already booked cargoes for later delivery, the executives said.

“We have not received directions from the Indian government. We can be asked to reduce Russian oil supply to 10 per cent or 20 per cent, or completely stop buying — we don’t know as of now. Replacing Russian oil is operationally possible, but we tend to lose commercial benefit,” said one of the executives.

Indian refiners had already slashed crude oil purchases from Moscow despite recent discounts hovering as high as $8–$10 per barrel amid sanctions on Russian oil producers. Discounts on Russian oil had reduced to $2–$5 a barrel in late 2025, prior to the US sanctions.

In January, India’s Russian oil supply slumped to 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since December 2022, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. Only two state-run refiners — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) — and Russia-backed Nayara Energy Ltd purchased crude oil from Moscow in January, Kpler data showed.

India’s major refiners include Indian Oil, BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Queries sent to all the above-mentioned companies remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Trump has also claimed that India has agreed to buy more energy from the US, and potentially Venezuela, to replace Russian oil, adding that the move would “help end the war in Ukraine”. Meanwhile, Indian refiners have not yet received US approval for the purchase of Venezuelan crude. US authorities captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a month earlier, offering crude oil from the country in the international market.

Experts say the supply of Venezuelan oil, if approved, would not be enough to replace India’s Russian oil volumes. “India is currently buying around 1.2 million bpd of Russian oil. With limited production, Venezuela will be able to supply only around 0.2 million bpd to India. Most Venezuelan oil is being directed to the US. Even combined, the US and Venezuela cannot fully replace Russian oil. We will need to source from somewhere else if the government decides to stop buying Russian oil,” said a senior analyst at an Indian brokerage, on the condition of anonymity.

Indian refiners are seeking discounts of around $10 a barrel on Venezuelan oil due to its high acidic nature, which makes it difficult to process.

Financial implications

A complete halt in Russian oil supplies would have varied financial implications for different Indian refiners. Companies such as HPCL, HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) would see no impact from the decision, as these refiners have already stopped buying Russian oil in recent months. HPCL and MRPL did not purchase any Russian oil over the past two months, while HMEL received only minimal supplies in December, as per Kpler data.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance and state-run firms Indian Oil and BPCL are likely to see some pressure on their bottom lines, as these companies have been benefiting from discounted crude. RIL has stopped importing Russian oil into its export-focused special economic zone (SEZ) refinery, with Russian crude now being processed only at its domestic tariff area (DTA) refinery. Meanwhile, state-run players’ purchases have also declined recently.

Indian Oil was the largest buyer of Russian crude in January, receiving 598,000 bpd, followed by Nayara at 410,000 bpd, while BPCL purchased 154,000 bpd during the month. RIL did not receive Russian oil in January.