India's data centres may become 2nd-biggest power buyer in Apac region

India is projected to become the second largest market for electricity demand for data centres by 2030 in the Apac region, surpassing Japan and Australia, according to estimates by S&P Global released on Wednesday.

According to the S&P figures, the data centres’ share of electricity will triple from 0.84 per cent in 2024 to 2.6 per cent of the total electricity generated in the country by 2030. This is because in the same period, India’s data centre power requirement will grow five times from 13 terra watt hour (TWh) in 2024 to hit 57 TWh in 2030, an annual average