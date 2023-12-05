Sensex (0.63%)
Indian carriers' on-time performance plummets in November, shows data

AIX Connect's OTP dropped from 83.33 per cent in October to 73.63 per cent

Airlines, air fare

Photo: Freepik

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
The on-time performance (OTP) of each Indian carrier witnessed a significant decline in November compared to October, according to the data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard.

This drop is due to various adverse weather conditions and operational challenges experienced across the country, according to airline officials. Air India experienced the most substantial decline in OTP, plummeting from 79.99 per cent in October to 66.9 per cent in November.

AIX Connect's OTP dropped from 83.33 per cent in October to 73.63 per cent. None of the airlines responded to the queries sent by Business Standard. 

Chart
Topics : Indian carriers Civil Aviation Ministry Air India Airline sector airline industry

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

