Indian carriers' on-time performance plummets in November, shows data

The on-time performance (OTP) of each Indian carrier witnessed a significant decline in November compared to October, according to the data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard.This drop is due to various adverse weather conditions and operational challenges experienced across the country, according to airline officials. Air India experienced the most substantial decline in OTP, plummeting from 79.99 per cent in October to 66.9 per cent in November.AIX Connect's OTP dropped from 83.33 per cent in October to 73.63 per cent. None of the airlines responded to the queries sent by Business Standard.