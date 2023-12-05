Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Sunil Bharti Mittal discusses UPI, 5G technology with Kenyan President

Mittal also backed the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) or the India Stack of technologies to ensure last-mile inclusion and digital adoption

Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo: Bloomberg)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharti Enterprise Chairman Sunil Bharti has discussed India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology and 5G technology with Kenyan President William Samoei, sources said. Mittal met the President on Monday in New Delhi.

The meeting saw discussions on UPI and India's digital payment ecosystem, they said. Kenya has extensive usage of mobile currency.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mittal also backed the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) or the India Stack of technologies to ensure last-mile inclusion and digital adoption.

There is already a considerable amount of interest from various African nations, including Kenya, in knowledge sharing for digital identities, which forms the foundation of our successful DPI.

"One of the key areas discussed was the availability of cultivable and arable land in the region – which would have implications in solving for the breaks in the global food value chain that have been seen over the past few years," sources said.

During India's recently concluded presidency of the G20, which saw the inclusion of the African Union to the bloc, Mittal served as Chair of the B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration, comprising members from the global business community.

The Council outlined a set of recommendations in furthering the agenda for regional integration of the continent, and as such, attract investments across sectors.

5G Rollout

Airtel Africa is present in 14 countries of Africa. With approximately 20 million customers, Kenya is considered to be among the most important and strategic telecom operations for the company.

Airtel Kenya is the country's second-largest telecom operator after Safaricom and had a market share of 26.3 percent at the end of 2022.
 
Mittal also discussed the company's ongoing 5G rollout in the country, which is the seventh-largest economy in Africa.

In July, the company launched 5G services across 379 sites. Its existing 4G network infrastructure already covered up to 90 percent of the country. Airtel aims to expand the entire 5G coverage to Kenya, making Airtel Money available to every citizen of Kenya.

Also Read

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

African Union's inclusion in G20 is historic and long overdue: Sunil Mittal

Zomato temporarily suspends rollout of UPI enrolment for new users

Want to UPI now and pay later? Here's how to do UPI with less balance

You may soon be able to make UPI payments by talking or just tapping phone

Gaming industry signs code of ethics for safe, trusted & accountable gaming

New 28% GST takes a toll on investor interest in real-money gaming firms

Coal industry index grows to 18.4% in October, says Coal ministry

US-based data analytics firm FICO launches its cloud platform in India

Most infra projects already sweat human capital in multiple shifts


Nearly 90 percent of Kenya is connected to 4G.

The company is currently aiming to capture an increasing chunk of the fast-growing home broadband market in the country and is offering home routers at much lower prices, local media has reported.
Topics : Sunil Bharti Mittal UPI 5G network 5G technology Digital readiness

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon