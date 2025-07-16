Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian firms file ECB intent worth $2.73 bn in May under automatic route

Indian firms file ECB intent worth $2.73 bn in May under automatic route

Indian companies including NBFCs filed $2.73 billion in ECB proposals in May 2025, all under the automatic route, with no applications under the approval route

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar

The intent for fund-raising was entirely through the automatic route, with no proposal filed under the approval route, according to RBI data.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in May 2025 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $2.73 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).
 
The intent for fund-raising was entirely through the automatic route, with no proposal filed under the approval route, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms that filed intent with the RBI in May 2025 was Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which sought to raise about $635 million to refinance earlier ECBs. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd submitted an application for $150 million for overseas investment in a joint venture or wholly owned subsidiary. Adani Airport Holdings Ltd plans to raise $250 million for refinancing earlier ECBs. 
   
Asian Paints (Polymers) Private Ltd filed an application for ECBs worth $145 million for investment in a new project. Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Ltd submitted intent for about $177 million for infrastructure development.
 
Among financial services firms, Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd filed to raise $100 million to refinance old ECBs. Another financial services company, Avanse Financial Services Ltd, is looking to raise $100 million from a commercial bank for on-lending activities.

More From This Section

Supreme Court

SC rules in favour of Himachal in power dispute with JSW Hydro Energy

Adani Ports, APSEZ

SC agrees to hear Adani Krishnapatnam Port's appeal against NGT order

Prada

After global misstep, Italian luxury brand Prada walks into Kolhapur

SC upholds West Bengal's resumption of Hindustan Motors' factory land

SC upholds West Bengal's resumption of Hindustan Motors' factory land

travel, vacation

42% of Indian travellers forget clothes during trips: Booking.com report

Topics : Indian companies RBI Reliance Industries Adani Ports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon