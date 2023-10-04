Indian Energy Exchange's overall trade volume grew to 9,147 MU in Sept

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) logged around 13 per cent growth in overall trade volume to 9,147 million units (MU) in September.

It reported an overall trade volume of 8,116 MU in the year-ago period, an IEX statement said on Wednesday.

IEX achieved 9,147 MU overall volume, including green market trade of 230 MU, 5.15 lakh RECs (Renewable energy certificates, equivalent to 515 MU) and 1.06 lakh ESCerts (energy saving certificates, equivalent to 106 MU).

According to the statement, the overall volume traded during the month increased 13 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

The demand momentum witnessed in August 2023 continued in September 2023, it stated.

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023 (July-September), the IEX achieved 26,533 MU, resulting in 15 per cent YoY growth across market segments.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 3,467 MU volume in September. The average market clearing price was Rs 6.23 per unit in September as compared to Rs 5.63 per unit in September 2022, an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.

The DAM segment registered a total volume of 11,253 MU during Q2 FY24 (July-September), a marginal increase of 1.4 per cent over Q2 FY23. Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,923 MU in September, registering an increase of 33 per cent YoY.

IEX achieved the highest-ever single-day volume of 134 MUs in RTM on September 4, 2023. The RTM segment registered a volume of 8,201 MU during Q2 FY24, increasing 24 per cent over Q2 FY23.

The RTM segment enables distribution utilities and industries with greater flexibility and efficient optimisation of portfolios by balancing their power demand supply on a real-time basis.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM) and the Day Ahead Contingency Market (DAC), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,895 MU during September, higher by 115 per cent on a YoY basis.

The total volume in the segment during the quarter was 4,605 MU, a growth of 125 per cent over Q2 FY23.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 230 MU volume during September 2023. During Q2FY24, the segment achieved a volume of 748 MU.