close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Domestic demand for non-ferrous metals to grow 9% over two fiscals: ICRA

The ratings agency also informed that the non-ferrous metal industry's profit margins to remain under pressure amid weak global environment

Nalco rides on London Metal Exchange gains, sees room for more price hikes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The domestic demand growth rate for non-ferrous metals is expected to remain healthy at 9 per cent in the next two financial years, according to Icra.
The ratings agency also informed that the non-ferrous metal industry's profit margins to remain under pressure amid weak global environment.
Aluminium, copper and zinc are some of the non ferrous metals.
"The domestic demand growth rate is expected to remain healthy at 9 per cent in the next two fiscals and would sharply outpace the expected rate of global demand growth. Thus, Icra has maintained stable outlook on the sector," the agency said.
Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, Icra, said the global consumption of non-ferrous metals decelerated during the current calendar year due to sluggish demand conditions, primarily in the developed nations.
He further said that while there has been a partial recovery in demand from China compared to the lacklustre performance in the previous calendar year, uncertainty persists over the strength of China's recovery. On the supply side, there are signs of increase, particularly in China, which is likely to result in a surplus metal balance for the ongoing calendar year.

Also Read

Non-ferrous industry earnings to remain under pressure in FY24: Icra

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Hindustan Zinc keen to participate in lithium auctions: CEO Arun Mishra

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output drops to 252,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept qtr

Govt forms National Turmeric Board, aims to boost sector's global dominance

RBI's rate setting body starts deliberations amid expectation of status quo

NPCI International to sign pact with Al Etihad Payments of UAE on Oct 5

Retail inflation may ease by Dec owing to seasonal factors: Finance secy

GST Council likely to consider 'zero tax' on millet mix in meeting

Consequently, the metal prices are unlikely to improve much in the near term and industry's profit margins to remain under pressure amid weak global environment, he added.
"We maintain the estimates of operating profitability of domestic players at 17 per cent in FY2024 and FY2025, a contraction of almost 150 bps compared to FY2023 level," Roy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICRA Non-Ferrous Metal India economy

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon