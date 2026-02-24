Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian tech industry revenues to grow 6.1% to $315 bn in FY26: Nasscom

Indian tech industry revenues to grow 6.1% to $315 bn in FY26: Nasscom

The revenue growth in FY26 increased marginally to 6.1 per cent in FY26 from 5.9 per cent in FY25 despite the headwinds, it said

Nasscom

Amid the intense focus on AI, Nasscom said $10-12 billion of overall revenues for the sector come from the new-age tech solutions

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian tech industry revenues for FY26 are set to grow 6.1 per cent to $315 billion, Nasscom said on Tuesday.

The industry lobby grouping revised up its FY25 revenues number to $297 billion from $282.6 billion earlier.

The revenue growth in FY26 increased marginally to 6.1 per cent in FY26 from 5.9 per cent in FY25 despite the headwinds, it said.

Its President Rajesh Nambiar said the industry continues to be a net job generator, and the overall number of employees is set to increase 2.3 per cent to 5.95 million in FY26 from 5.82 million in the year-ago period.

 

Nambiar said the overall number of employees added by the tech industry in FY26 is 1.35 lakh, which is marginally better than the 1.33 lakh added in FY25.

Amid the intense focus on AI, Nasscom said $10-12 billion of overall revenues for the sector come from the new-age tech solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Drone delivery

Skye Air begins drone, AI-powered doorstep deliveries in Gurugram

Black swan, Nassem Taleb, AI, software bankrupties

Black Swan's Nassim Taleb warns on software bankruptcies, more volatility

(From left) Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development.

BS Manthan kicks off today with top voices convening for 2 days of insight

IT companies, IT sector

Clouds of uncertainty: AI disruption puts India's IT sector in rethink modepremium

GCC, Global capability center

Salary growth may ease to 9.1% in 2026; GCCs, pharma may be outliers

Topics : Nasscom IT Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodayDrug Lord El Mencho KillediQOO 15R SpecsPersonal Finance