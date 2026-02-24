Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Skye Air begins drone, AI-powered doorstep deliveries in Gurugram

Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Skye Air Mobility, highlighted the company's progress in drone-based logistics and its new global collaborations

Gurugram will serve as the launchpad before scaling operations nationally and globally | Representative Image: Canva/Free

ANI
Feb 24 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

Skye Air, a Gurugram-based drone delivery company, has started doorstep deliveries using drones and artificial intelligence-powered robots, marking a new phase in hyperlocal logistics. The announcement was made at the recently concluded AI Impact Summit.

Speaking about the development, Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Skye Air Mobility, highlighted the company's progress in drone-based logistics and its new global collaborations.

"We've connected Skye Port, our hyperlocal delivery port, with a physical AI infrastructure. So far, we've been making deliveries using drones. We've made nearly 3.6 million drone deliveries in the last 2.5 years, saving over a thousand tons of carbon."

 

He further said that the company has entered into international partnerships to expand its automated delivery ecosystem.

"As we announced at the AI Impact Summit, we've signed an agreement, a collaboration, with Arrive AI, an American company listed on NASDAQ. We install their Arrive Point, a smart mailbox system, in residential townships or commercial complexes, where the drone delivers packages, all automatically."

Kumar also spoke about collaboration with another US-based firm to enable last-mile automation.

"The third company we've collaborated with is Autonomy, an American company that has developed an autonomous rover that automatically retrieves a shipment from its arrival point and delivers it to the consumer's doorstep. Consumers can enter their OTP and automatically receive the shipment."

Outlining the company's future roadmap, he said Gurugram will serve as the launchpad before scaling operations nationally and globally.

"In the future, we will take this to every location in Gurugram, to every area, and, as our Prime Minister said, India is poised to make significant strides in the field of AI. India is the first country in the world where we are starting this. Its foundation has been laid here, and we want to explore it first in Gurugram, and then expand to other cities in India, and then we will take the same thing to the rest of the world..."

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the gathering and emphasised that the world has praised India's technological capabilities.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "In the historic AI Summit held in Delhi, the entire world has wholeheartedly praised India's capabilities. This shows that the thinking of our young companions regarding technology will be of great benefit to all of humanity."

The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact. According to an official release, the declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging artificial intelligence for economic growth and social good.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Gurugram Drones in India Drone drone delivery

Feb 24 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

