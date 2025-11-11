Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India to remain a major market for palm oil, say top Indonesian officials

India to remain a major market for palm oil, say top Indonesian officials

As Indonesia raises its biodiesel blend to 50%, the global palm oil market braces for tighter supply, though India remains a priority destination for exports

Fadhil Hasan, Eddy Martono
premium

Eddy Martono and Fadhil Hasan

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indonesia, one of the world’s largest producers of palm oil and a leading exporter to India, will raise its domestic palm oil blend for biodiesel from 40 per cent to 50 per cent starting January 2026.
 
The decision, announced earlier this year, has sparked uncertainty in global edible oil markets, with traders expecting crude palm oil (CPO) prices to rise in the New Year as domestic demand increases.
 
According to the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), India imported around 13.92 million tonnes of edible oils between November 2024 and September 2025, with palm oil accounting for 50 per cent
Topics : Indonesia Palm Oil palm oil import Palm oil prices
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon