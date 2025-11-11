India to remain a major market for palm oil, say top Indonesian officials

Indonesia, one of the world’s largest producers of palm oil and a leading exporter to India, will raise its domestic palm oil blend for biodiesel from 40 per cent to 50 per cent starting January 2026.

The decision, announced earlier this year, has sparked uncertainty in global edible oil markets, with traders expecting crude palm oil (CPO) prices to rise in the New Year as domestic demand increases.

According to the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), India imported around 13.92 million tonnes of edible oils between November 2024 and September 2025, with palm oil accounting for 50 per cent