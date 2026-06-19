Industry seeks policy push to boost structural steel use in construction

Speaking at a panel discussion on structural steel organised by NAREDCO in New Delhi on Friday, industry executives, architects and steel development experts said India has adequate steelmaking capacity but lacks the regulatory support, skilled workforce, building codes and fabrication ecosystem needed to drive large-scale adoption.

Alok Sahay, secretary-general of the Indian Steel Association, said the country continues to lag behind global peers in steel construction due to gaps across the value chain. “Japan has 2,118 certified fabricators, while India has just 25,” he said. Fabricators are companies or specialists who transform raw steel materials into ready-to-install parts, building components or functional structures.

“Knowledge of steel is available at all levels in Japan. Standard design guidelines are available; there are courses for welders and supervisors, while very few engineering colleges in India offer courses on steel-based design,” Sahay added.

Calling for government intervention, he said an expert group comprising representatives from the steel ministry, producers, construction agencies, educational institutions and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should be formed to chart a roadmap for increasing steel usage in construction.

He also advocated changes in undergraduate and postgraduate curricula, revisions to BIS codes, accreditation bodies for structures and skilled workers, and separate building codes for medium-rise, high-rise and skyscraper projects.

“There is a need to frame separate BIS codes for medium-rise buildings, high-rises and skyscrapers. We can't have the same code for all kinds of structures,” Sahay said.

The industry's demand for policy support was echoed by P K Mishra, director-general of the Institute for Steel Development & Growth (INSDAG), who described weak policy support as one of the biggest barriers to steel adoption.

Mishra said the government should make life-cycle cost (LCC) analysis mandatory for major public projects. “If LCC studies become mandatory before taking up large public projects, you will find the ecosystem also coming into place,” he said.

He added that INSDAG has already prepared a model undergraduate curriculum on steel design with the help of IIT professors and submitted it to the Ministry of Steel for onward consideration by the Ministry of Education.

Industry representatives argued that rapid urbanisation and shrinking land availability are making vertical development inevitable, creating a strong case for greater adoption of structural steel in buildings.

Roopali Mehra, AVP (marketing) at Jindal Steel, said lighter steel structures are particularly suited for high-rise construction in a country where nearly three-fourths of the landmass falls in seismic zones. Mehra also urged the government to create demand through policy measures.

“The interest from the business community will have to come from a nudge from the government, as it happened in semiconductors, EV charging infrastructure and drones,” she said.

Gian P Mathur, founder and managing director of GPM Architects & Planners, stressed the need for skill development and regulatory support.

“Training of workers, training of designers and availability of codes are very essential. Right now, we do not have a dedicated steel code. We are struggling for that. We all should make a joint effort to sensitise the government about the requirement of a code,” Mathur said.

Anil Arora, executive director (commercial) at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), identified multi-storey parking facilities, vertical warehouses and high-rise residential projects as potential growth areas for structural steel.