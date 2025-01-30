Infor sees 100% growth in India in 2024; to increase headcount by 15-20%

Infor, the third-largest cloud-based enterprise resource planning solutions provider, is scaling up its India operations by expanding sales and increasing its employee base by 15-20 per cent annually.
Kevin Samuelson, global CEO, Infor, said that they are also setting up their own data centre in India to resolve data residency issues for some customers. The data centre will be launched in partnership with AWS.
“India grew 100 per cent for us in 2024, hence it is definitely a focus market for us. We have close to 5,000 employees in India, and it is growing at a rate of 15-20 per cent annually,” Samuelson told Business Standard.
He further added that Infor, which has been in India since 1995, has built talent across all capabilities, such as implementation, product development, and support services. “Our GenAI and AI capabilities and work are being handled from our India centres. In addition, many of our core products and solutions are being developed in India,” said Samuelson.
He also noted that since several of its core products are developed in India, the company has managed to retain and attract good talent. “Our attrition in India is just 6.5 per cent. The focus on owning products makes us an attractive employer,” he added.
Samuelson said that when he asked the company's India HR head whether there were any issues in hiring local talent, he was told that the 5,000 employees had shared over 30,000 referrals.
Infor has a total headcount of 5,000 in India, representing 35 per cent of its total workforce. Of these, close to 3,300 employees are based at its Hyderabad facility. The firm also has centres in Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad, which came through some of its earlier acquisitions.
Infor is also increasing its penetration into the Indian market. “Our focus area is largely manufacturing and distribution, and hence India is a compelling market. We believe that India is poised for significant growth in manufacturing. We have heavily invested here and are bullish about the local market,” he added.
For Infor, India is among its top five regions globally. “In terms of size and market maturity, the US and Europe hold the top positions, but when it comes to opportunities over the next 5-10 years, India is an exciting and fast-growing region,” he added.
Infor is a $3.5 billion cloud-powered ERP solutions provider. Some of its prominent clients in India include Thermax, L&T, and Godrej, among others. Unlike some of its competitors, the company focuses on eight industrial segments, six of which are in manufacturing and distribution. In the US, Infor also focuses on healthcare and the public sector.
When asked how GenAI and AI are impacting the company and whether clients are adopting and deploying these technologies, Samuelson said there is a huge gap between the capacity being built and its actual usage.
“The current challenge with GenAI is that there is a huge gap between all the capacity that’s built and its actual usage. Whenever I talk to our customers and ask how many are using Generative AI, almost every hand in the room is up. But when I ask how many are driving value, very few are able to see results,” he added.