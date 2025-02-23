Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends

Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends

While the industry promises rapid employment growth, questions remain about the sustainability of gig jobs, benefits, and long-term viability

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Photo: Shutterstock

Udisha Srivastav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As companies expand operations and new players enter the market, the quick commerce industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge, with the workforce projected to reach nearly five lakh by 2025 year-end, as per the data shared by TeamLease. However, while the industry promises rapid employment growth, questions remain about the sustainability of gig jobs, benefits, and long-term viability.
 
Q-Comm Gig Workforce
 
Estimated Workers: 300,000 - 400,000
 
Dark store workers & delivery partners ratio: 1:3
 
Annual Growth Rate (FY23-FY24): 73% (vs 14% for broader e-commerce)

Also Read

IFFCO

Iffco warns against unauthorised sale of its products on e-com platforms

direct selling

E-commerce a challenge for direct selling industry's growth: IDSA chief

Premiumshopping bags

Consumer protection: Seller can't charge for bag carrying its name

magicpin

Magicpin's top management delivers food on bikes on New Year's Eve

cci

CCI seeks more info on anti-competitive allegations against qcom companies

 
Projected Hiring Growth (CY25): 60%
 
Estimated Growth (CY25): 500,000
 
Top 3 Market Players
   
Total Employment: Nearly 3,00,000
 
Dark Store Workers: 60,000 - 70,000
 
Delivery Partners: 250,000 - 300,000
 
Q-Comm Workers' Earnings
 
Delivery Partners: 
 
Metro Cities: Rs 18,000 - Rs 23,000/month (Rs 216,000 - Rs 276,000/year)
 
Non-Metro Cities: Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000/month (Rs 180,000 - Rs 240,000/year)
 
Dark Store Workers: Rs 12,000 - Rs 18,000/month (Rs 144,000 - Rs 216,000/year)
 
Additional Earnings & Incentives 
 
Incentives: Rs 2,000 - Rs 5,000/month
 
Festive Bonus: Lump sum during peak seasons
 
Attendance Bonus: Rs 500 - Rs 1,500/month
 
Retention Bonus: Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000 for long-term commitment
 
Performance Bonus: Based on order volume & ratings
 
Boarding & Lodging Allowance: For migrant workers
 
Deductions
 
Statutory deductions
 
No penalties per se 
 
Source: TeamLease

More From This Section

PremiumMoSPI, Survey

Centre plans digital push to tackle non-response in sample surveys

Premiumsmartphones

Surat rings loud in ultra-premium smartphone surge beyond metros

kkr hcg

KKR picks up 54% stake in cancer hospital chain HCG for Rs 3,465 crore

Coffee, coffee beans

Coffee prices soar to 50-year high as climate change drives costs up

PremiumInsurance, irdai

Pump Rs 300 crore into Bima Sugam by February-end: Irdai to insurers

Topics : E-commerce sellers E-commerce firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon