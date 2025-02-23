KKR to acquire up to 54% stake in HCG from CVC for Rs 3,465 crore

American private-equity giant KKR & Co will acquire up to a 54 per cent stake in hospital chain Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) from CVC Asia V for $400 million (approximately Rs 3,465 crore), according to a KKR statement.

KKR will purchase shares of HCG at Rs 445 apiece and make an open offer to the company’s shareholders to buy an additional 26 per cent, which will cost it an extra Rs 1,600 crore, depending on the shareholders’ response.

The open offer price will be in accordance with the relevant formula of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

