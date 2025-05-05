Monday, May 05, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Insulin's quiet resilience: Old warrior holds firm in diabetes battle

Insulin's quiet resilience: Old warrior holds firm in diabetes battle

Indian pharma firms now control 71% of the anti-diabetes market, with multinational firms accounting for the remaining 29%

OADs are now part of every diabetes prescription due to their ease of consumption and affordability

Sohini Das Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

In January 1922, a 14-year-old boy named Leonard Thompson, who was dying from diabetes in a Toronto hospital, became the first person to receive an insulin injection. Within 24 hours, his dangerously high blood glucose levels dropped to near-normal — a moment that changed the course of medical history.
 
Before insulin was discovered in 1921, a diabetes diagnosis was nearly always a death sentence. Patients were placed on starvation diets, and many died of malnutrition. Over the last century, insulin has saved countless lives. In India alone, around 5 million people rely on it. Globally, that number stands at 150–200
