Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investment of $190-215 bn needed for India's 500 GW RE capacity: Moody's

India's infrastructure companies will be spending on energy transition to meet demand resulting from the country's relatively strong economic growth

renewable solar wind energy

Moody's also estimates that another $150-170 billion of investment will be required for electricity transmission and distribution as well as energy storage.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investments of $190-215 billion will be needed to achieve the target of 500 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030 in India, Moody's Ratings said on Wednesday.
India's infrastructure companies will be spending on energy transition to meet demand resulting from the country's relatively strong economic growth.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, government policies and stable regulatory frameworks will support credit quality, Moody's said in a statement.
 
Moody's also estimates that another $150-170 billion of investment will be required for electricity transmission and distribution as well as energy storage.
"We expect the strong growth in India's renewable energy capacity to continue, although coal will remain a major source of electricity generation over the next 8-10 years," Abhishek Tyagi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : renewable energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon