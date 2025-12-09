IPL brand value down 20% this year amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) overall brand value declined by 20 per cent to $9.6 billion in 2025 due to lost momentum in the league caused by tensions between India and Pakistan, and teams adjusting to their squad composition post the auction.

According to the IPL 2025 report by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy firm, the 18th season of the league reflects a period of course correction, positioning IPL to regain momentum and strengthen its long-term brand value.

This follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India suspending about 16 IPL matches for one week owing to the