ISA seeks logistics roadmap as India targets 300 mtpa steel capacity

As India accelerates efforts to expand its steelmaking capacity in line with its long-term industrial growth strategy, a high-level delegation of the Indian Steel Association (ISA), led by its president and Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Tuesday.

The delegation pitched for a dedicated logistics and infrastructure roadmap to enable Odisha to scale up steel production to 100 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and contribute to India’s target of 300 mtpa by 2030.

The industry body also sought fiscal incentives and assured raw material linkages to attract the investments required to achieve the target, positioning Odisha as a key pillar in India’s steel expansion plans. “Fiscal incentives will make Odisha more competitive in attracting large-scale steel investments,” it said.

During the meeting, the ISA delegation emphasised Odisha’s central role as India’s leading steel-producing state and underscored the need for a coordinated approach to address logistical bottlenecks, particularly in rail and evacuation infrastructure.

The delegation urged the state government to constitute a dedicated task force to design a comprehensive logistics and infrastructure roadmap capable of supporting 100 mtpa capacity. It also recommended measures to enhance iron ore availability, including prioritised allocation from the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to industries operating within the state.

Jindal said the state’s mining policy and auction framework were among the best in the country, contributing to high revenue realisation. He said the Chief Minister had assured the industry of uninterrupted iron ore supply to sustain expansion.

India, the world’s second-largest steel producer, is targeting 300 mtpa of installed steelmaking capacity by 2030 under the National Steel Policy. According to recent data, India’s crude steel output has been rising and crossed 160 mtpa in 2025, with strong growth expected to continue.

Domestic steel demand is expected to reach around 190 mtpa by 2030, growing at roughly 7 per cent annually, largely fuelled by construction, infrastructure and automotive sectors. To support this expansion, India would require investments estimated at over Rs 10 trillion and improvements in raw material security and logistics.

The delegation included top executives from major steelmakers such as T V Narendran, managing director of Tata Steel, Alok Sahay, secretary general of ISA, Anil Singh, president of JSW Steel, and Alok Mehta, director of AMNS India.