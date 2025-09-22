IT services firms weigh H-1B fee hit but see levers to cut impact

On September 19, the executive US presidential order imposing a one-time payment of $100,000 on new H-1B visa applications filed on and after September 21 sent shockwaves through the IT industry. Analysts are assessing the likely damages and long-term consequences. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins could be negatively impacted by upwards of 0.5 per cent, and earnings per share (EPS) may reduce by as much as 6 per cent for the most exposed firms.
In the medium term, corporates and vendors could move away from visa dependency, shift more work offshore, and share higher cost burdens