IT services firms weigh H-1B fee hit but see levers to cut impact

IT services firms weigh H-1B fee hit but see levers to cut impact

Analysts say Indian IT firms can offset the impact of the $100,000 H-1B visa fee through higher offshoring, reduced new applications, and client cost sharing over the medium term

In the medium term, corporates and vendors could move away from visa dependency, shift more work offshore, and share higher cost burdens with clients. | File Image

Devangshu Datta
Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

On September 19, the executive US presidential order imposing a one-time payment of $100,000 on new H-1B visa applications filed on and after September 21 sent shockwaves through the IT industry. Analysts are assessing the likely damages and long-term consequences. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins could be negatively impacted by upwards of 0.5 per cent, and earnings per share (EPS) may reduce by as much as 6 per cent for the most exposed firms.
 
In the medium term, corporates and vendors could move away from visa dependency, shift more work offshore, and share higher cost burdens
