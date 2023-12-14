ITU reaches global agreement to open new 6 GHz spectrum band for 5G, 6G

Telecom operators will be able to use 6 GHz band radiowaves for 5G and 6G services, with majority of the member countries of the International Telecommunication Union(ITU) agreeing to a global accord in this regard.

The agreement was reached at the ongoing ITU spectrum meet WRC 2023 in Dubai.

According to ITU-recognised body IAFI, spectrum in 6 Ghz band has last set of radio frequencies available that can be used for 5G and 6G services at affordable costs while other set of frequencies marked for them are in higher frequency bands.

The wavelength of spectrum frequencies reduces in higher frequency bands, thereby reducing coverage of signals transmitted in high frequency bands.

Therefore, telecom operators are required to install more transmitters or towers in higher frequency bands compared to lower frequency band and the cost of deployment network in respective bands also varies.

"The World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23), ITU's premier event, which is held every four years and is meeting in Dubai, UAE, reached a historic agreement to open a new spectrum band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), the ITU name for 4G, 5G and 6G mobile technologies," the IAFI statement said.

Some technology companies-backed industry bodies were demanding that the 6 Ghz band be delicensed for wifi services -- a proposal opposed by telecom industry bodies.

The Indian contingent played a more active role at the WRC 2023, which started on November 20, convening government representatives for negotiations on the allocation of radio-frequency spectrum.

IAFI President Bharat Bhatia was nominated as the Vice-Chairperson for Committee-4, responsible for dealing with spectrum issues for mobile services, the statement said.

"The committee 4 dealt with most sensitive matters for WRC-23, including the examination of frequency band 4800-4990 MHz, safeguarding stations of aeronautical and maritime mobile services, and evaluating the identification of frequency bands such as 3300-3400 MHz, 3600-3800 MHz, 6425-7025 MHz, 7025-7125 MHz, and 10.0-10.5 GHz for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT)," the statement said.

The not-for-profit body, IAFI, presents Indian industries' spectrum requirement before the United Nation's telecom body ITU, which decides on telecom technology standards, spectrum use etc globally.

"The frequency band 7025-7125 MHz (100 MHz) will be immediately available for India as well as other Asian countries," ITU-APT Foundation of India said.

WRC-23 also opened an additional 600 MHz in the band 6425-7025 MHz band for Europe, Africa, Middle-East and some Asia and south America countries and created the necessary regulatory framework for all Asian countries, including India and China, to opt-in to this band at the next meeting WRC-27, the statement said.

The decision provides India with sufficient time to adjust the existing satellite services of Isro, as per the statement.

"This sets a course for opening a substantial new mid-band spectrum for 5G and 6G, meeting the aspirations of the mobile industry. WRC-23 also approved new studies in 4 GHz, 7-8 GHz and 15 GHz for additional 2 GHz mid-band spectrum for 4G, 5G and 6G," the statement said.

Global telecom industry body GSMA and apex Indian telecom industry body COAI had sought Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention as they were apprehensive about the submission being made to the government's delegation at WRC-23.

GSMA had said countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are being joined by the Russian Federation, Brazil, Mexico and key countries in the Asia Pacific on the need for this additional mid-band spectrum and India should not oppose allocation of 6 Ghz for telecom services.

ITU-APT Foundation of India said the agreement also opens the path for opening the lower 6GHz band from 5925-6425 MHz for unlicensed usage to promote innovation in the country.