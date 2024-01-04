Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Palm oil rebounds on robust Indian demand and stronger crude prices

India's palm oil imports in December rose to their highest in four months as purchases of refined palmolein surged because of competitive prices

Crude palm oil

Palm oil prices (representative image)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, after a four-session losing streak, underpinned by robust demand from key buyer India and higher crude oil prices.
 
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 15 ringgit, or 0.4 per cent, to 3,636 ringgit ($784.13) a metric ton at the midday break.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indonesia recorded domestic sales obligation realisation of 3.26 million metric tons in 2023, which translated into 25.2 million tons in export permits, Trade Ministry official Syailendra said.
 
India's palm oil imports in December rose to their highest in four months as purchases of refined palmolein surged because of competitive prices, five dealers told Reuters on Wednesday.
 
Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous day's sharp gains on concerns about Middle Eastern supply.
Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
 
Dalian's most-active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract were both down 0.5 per cent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.3 per cent.
 
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Hot, dry weather prompted analysts to slash their production estimates for Northern Brazil, the largest soybean producer, but rains this week are likely to benefit crops and improve estimates.
 
Higher supply from other South American producers, such as Argentina, is also likely to offset any crop losses in Brazil.
The Malaysian ringgit, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.2 per cent against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Also Read

India's vegetable oil imports up 16% at 16.71 mn tonnes in 2022-23 oil year

Godrej Agrovet to set up Rs 300 cr integrated palm oil complex in Telangana

Palm oil imports jump 29% to 9.08 mn tonnes in Nov-Sept of 2022-23: SEA

Demand, supply mismatch pushing up vegetable inflation frequently: CRISIL

India sees 25% fall in vegetable oils import to to 1.1 MT in Nov: SEA

Over Rs 10,300 cr siphoned off by cybercriminals since April 2021: I4C

Supreme Court's stay will hurt sector, says mining industry experts

Tamil Nadu ropes in business tycoons to promote its industrial success

Rs 26,400 cr on the cards for FAME-III, Rs 200 cr to support e-tractors

UP Rera directs real estate developers to sell units on carpet area basis

Topics : Palm oil imports Palm oil demand strong Palm oil prices Vegetable oil vegetable oil import

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesBrigade EnterprisesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon