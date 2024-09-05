Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / JNPA records highest ever monthly container traffic in Aug as exports surge

JNPA records highest ever monthly container traffic in Aug as exports surge

The port surpassed the previous highest of 603,217 TEUs handled in July 2024

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

Representative Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) recorded the highest ever monthly container traffic as it handled 639,336 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August 2024, an increase of 15.14 per cent on a yearly basis. The port surpassed the previous highest of 603,217 TEUs handled in July 2024, with a month-on-month increase of almost 6 per cent.

Driven by the annual export growth of 19.22 per cent, the port handled 7.89 million metric tonnes of total cargo last month, reporting an increase of 7.62 per cent, year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The port handled 37.42 million metric tonnes of total cargo between April and August 2024, with an increase of 6.20 per cent Y-o-Y.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, JNPA’s terminals, the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) and APM Terminals, too, recorded their all-time highest monthly container volume handling since inception. The BMCT handled 2,02,071 TEUs, while APMT handled 1,92,137 TEUs.

“JNPA's steady growth rate is an indicator that all of its terminals are running effectively and in line with international standards. By offering end-to-end logistics solutions in a sustainable manner, our ongoing efforts and initiatives seek to give the sector a smooth EXIM (Export-Import) experience,” the authority stated.

Besides being one of the premier container-handling ports in India, JNPA currently possesses a container handling capacity of 7.4 million TEUs. The port aims to reach the capacity of handling one crore twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) soon.

JNPA is also developing an all-weather, deep-draft, greenfield port at Vadhvan in Maharashtra. The project, worth Rs 76,220 crore, is poised to be among the top 10 ports globally while being a 100 per cent green port after its inception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the port project on August 30.

Also Read

The Economic Survey 2024 suggested that India should welcome Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost manufacturing, increase exports, reduce imports from China, and strengthen our role in global value chains (GVC). Suppose India allows such

China to pitch green tech exports to Africa amid concerns of Western curbs

Premiumexports, wto

Ramkrishna Forgings seeks 20% exports growth as Mexico unit comes up

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Tyre exports from India increases by 17% to Rs 6,219 cr in Q1: ATMA

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

India ramped up Russia crude oil imports in June quarter: Govt data

Trade, container

Indian traders keen to boost ties with Seychelles, says trade commissioner

Topics : Trade exports Container cargo trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon