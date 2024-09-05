JNPA records highest ever monthly container traffic in Aug as exports surge

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) recorded the highest ever monthly container traffic as it handled 639,336 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August 2024, an increase of 15.14 per cent on a yearly basis. The port surpassed the previous highest of 603,217 TEUs handled in July 2024, with a month-on-month increase of almost 6 per cent.

Driven by the annual export growth of 19.22 per cent, the port handled 7.89 million metric tonnes of total cargo last month, reporting an increase of 7.62 per cent, year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The port handled 37.42 million metric tonnes of total cargo between April and August 2024, with an increase of 6.20 per cent Y-o-Y.

Additionally, JNPA’s terminals, the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) and APM Terminals, too, recorded their all-time highest monthly container volume handling since inception. The BMCT handled 2,02,071 TEUs, while APMT handled 1,92,137 TEUs.

“JNPA's steady growth rate is an indicator that all of its terminals are running effectively and in line with international standards. By offering end-to-end logistics solutions in a sustainable manner, our ongoing efforts and initiatives seek to give the sector a smooth EXIM (Export-Import) experience,” the authority stated.

Besides being one of the premier container-handling ports in India, JNPA currently possesses a container handling capacity of 7.4 million TEUs. The port aims to reach the capacity of handling one crore twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) soon.

JNPA is also developing an all-weather, deep-draft, greenfield port at Vadhvan in Maharashtra. The project, worth Rs 76,220 crore, is poised to be among the top 10 ports globally while being a 100 per cent green port after its inception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the port project on August 30.