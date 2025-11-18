Karnataka aims for half of India's $44 billion space market by 2033

Karnataka today announced its space technology policy for 2025-30, as it sets a target to capture 50 per cent of India’s space market and five per cent of the global share by 2034.
The policy, unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, focuses on building capacity through training for students and professionals, with special emphasis on women, attracting investments, creating world-class infrastructure, and establishing a centre of excellence for space technology to drive research and innovation.
“This policy is not merely a roadmap; it is a vision to position Karnataka as the epicentre of India’s space ambitions and a global hub for space innovation, manufacturing, and research,” chief minister Siddaramaiah said at the event on Tuesday.
The government, which is looking for investment of about $3 billion in the state’s space ecosystem, will incentivise domestic and international companies, MSMEs, startups, private equity and venture capital firms to invest in Karnataka and Karnataka-based companies.
This mission will be delivered through 35 initiatives across five pillars: skill development, investment incentives, infrastructure development, innovation and facilitation, and adoption and awareness.
India’s space economy can be worth $44 billion by 2033, up from just $8.4 billion in 2022, a Ficci-EY report said earlier this year. The south Indian state wants to capture $22 billion of that opportunity.
Karnataka joins the list of several states to have a dedicated policy on space technology. Some of the other states that have such a policy include Telangana (Telangana SpaceTech Framework 2022), Gujarat SpaceTech Policy (2025-30), and Tamil Nadu Space Industrial Policy 2025.
Some of the key highlights of the Karnataka policy include developing a scientific temper and curiosity for space technologies among the youth through awareness and skilling programmes, establishment of centres of excellence and innovation clusters to foster R&D and technology transfer, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for startups, MSMEs and large enterprises, support for IP creation, global market access and quality certification, and integration of space applications into rural development, agriculture and public service delivery.
The focus areas of the policy include upstream and downstream activities for commercial space, defence space or electronics and space research, including astronomy and astrophysics. The policy says that the state government shall support enterprises engaged in the development, testing, launching, operations and monitoring of space assets, including emerging areas such as space tourism, space-based manufacturing and space mining.
The government, the policy states, shall also support enterprises engaged in the design and manufacture of satellites, launch vehicles and associated components through specialised facilities and support mechanisms. Focus shall be given to enterprises developing indigenous capabilities in propulsion systems, guidance, navigation, payloads, avionics, control systems, power systems, thermal systems and structural elements. It shall also include enterprises developing launch pads, telemetry facilities and tracking stations to create comprehensive launch support infrastructure.
As part of the downstream activities, the focus will be on earth observation, satellite communications and position, navigation and timing.
Box: Karnataka, which accounts for about 44 per cent of the nation’s total software exports, has also unveiled its new information technology (IT) policy for 2025-30. The state is targeting IT exports worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore by 2030, up from Rs 4.09 lakh crore in 2024. The new policy targets increasing the IT sector’s contribution to gross state value added to 36 per cent from 26 per cent and generating more than 90 lakh direct and indirect employment in the state.