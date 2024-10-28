Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Rural demand lifts hope as inflation, monsoon slow FMCG growth in cities

Rural demand lifts hope as inflation, monsoon slow FMCG growth in cities

FMCG growth dips to 4.1% amid high inflation and heavy rains; rural demand shows signs of recovery as monsoon boosts hopes for the kharif crop, while urban markets face slowdown

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Representative Picture

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
In the face of persistent inflation and heavy monsoon rains, the growth rate for household products and groceries across urban and rural areas has slowed significantly. Consumers have cut back on their purchases of packaged food and beverages, nearly halving the growth volume for daily household items, according to The Economic Times.
 
According to recent data from Kantar, which tracks both branded and unbranded household consumption, the overall fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector grew by just 4.1 per cent in volume during the September quarter — down from 7.2 per cent during the same period last year. Urban markets grew by 4.3 per cent, while rural areas grew by 3.9 per cent, a marked drop from 8.1 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively, a year ago.
   

Rural markets show recovery signs

The report quoted Sunil D’Souza, managing director of Tata Consumer, as saying that rural areas are showing signs of recovery, and a strong monsoon could boost the kharif crop, aiding rural demand. However, the sector hasn’t yet reached the double-digit growth rate, D’Souza said, adding that inflationary pressures are softening urban demand, particularly impacting food inflation and consumer spending.
 
Kantar’s report indicates that food and beverages, which make up approximately 70 per cent of the total volume in the FMCG market, have felt the most strain, particularly in the snacking segment. This quarter, the category grew by 4.4 per cent, down from 8.6 per cent a year prior, as mentioned in the report.
 
While snacks like noodles and salty snacks have maintained healthy growth, biscuits lagged behind, said K Ramakrishnan, managing director for South Asia at Kantar's Worldpanel Division.
 
Among listed FMCG companies, quarterly performances have varied. Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consumer recorded a modest 2 per cent growth, while Nestle reported 1.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Godrej Consumer’s domestic operations grew 7 per cent, with Colgate registering a 10 per cent rise in sales.

More From This Section

critical minerals

India remains highly dependent on imports of critical minerals, says report

DD Freedish

Revenue gap between DTH operators and OTT platforms may widen further

PremiumTaj hotels' hamper costing Rs 2.51 lakh

Cuban cigars to AirTags: Luxe hotels curate Diwali hampers beyond the box

PremiumElon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Why telcos fear trouble if Starlink gets spectrum at administrative prices

liquor beer

Beer makers urge Karnataka govt to withdraw draft, fear 10-20% price hike

 

Optimism for rural demand recovery

Companies are viewing this downturn as temporary, anticipating a stronger demand in the latter half of the year.
 
The news report quoted Rohit Jawa, managing director of Hindustan Unilever, saying rural growth is gradually surpassing urban demand, which has been the trend for several quarters now. He added that favourable monsoon conditions and a good kharif harvest could drive rural economic growth, which is critical as rural regions represent a substantial portion of the FMCG market. 
Over the past decade, rural India has become pivotal for branded daily essentials, with consumer spending closely tied to agricultural success. While rural markets have been stable, urban demand is showing signs of weakening, marking a shift in purchasing trends that will be key for FMCG firms moving forward.

Also Read

Palm oil

With crude palm oil rates on fire, consumer firms start raising prices

FSSAI

Fssai now more proactive, industry-centred with faster responses: Nestle

FMCG

Kirana stores face tough Diwali with 30% sales drop, quick commerce thrives

FMCG distributors

FMCG distributors write to CCI over unfair practices by quick commerce cos

PremiumNaturals gets its show on the road

Naturals Salon eyes disruption in personal care space via refill model

Topics : FMCGs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon