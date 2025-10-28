Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala eyes $50 billion IT value by 2031 with new digital vision plan

Kerala eyes $50 billion IT value by 2031 with new digital vision plan

The draft IT Vision 2031 aims to generate 5 lakh jobs, attract Rs 20,000 crore in startup investments, and make Kerala a global hub for ethical and sustainable technology

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

Kerala is also targeting to host 250 companies in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector by 2029

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government of Kerala on Tuesday unveiled a draft vision document for the information technology, electronics, semiconductor, and emerging technology sectors. The vision sets an ambitious goal for the state’s IT ecosystem—achieving $50 billion in economic value and generating over five lakh high-value employment opportunities by 2031.
 
The plan also envisions attracting Rs 20,000 crore in startup investments, nurturing 20,000 startups, and developing 30 million square feet of new IT office spaces across Kerala.
 
Four missions to drive IT transformation
 
To drive this transformation, the government has established four strategic missions — the Kerala Artificial Intelligence Mission (K-AIM), Kerala Semiconductor Mission, Kerala Future Tech Mission (KFTM), and The Future Corporation (TFC).
   
Under the Kerala AI Mission, a “Kerala AI Bill of Rights” will be introduced by 2030 to ensure the ethical and transparent use of artificial intelligence. The Kerala Future Tech Mission will focus on next-generation technologies such as cybersecurity, space tech, and green computing parks, while The Future Corporation will act as a global investment facilitation agency under the brand “Kerala: Global Talent. Ethical Tech. Sustainable Growth.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the draft document at the inauguration of ReCode Kerala 2025, a development seminar organised by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology in Kochi. Minister for Industries, Law, and Coir P. Rajeeve received the document.
 
Policy and infrastructure for IT expansion
 
The Vision Document also proposes a comprehensive IT Policy and a dedicated Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy to create a business-friendly environment for investors. Kerala aims to attract 120 GCCs across the state by 2031, establishing dedicated GCC Parks within major IT and development corridors.
 
Expanding its physical IT infrastructure, the government has planned new projects including Infopark Phase 3 (AI City) and Phase 4 Campus, Technopark Phase 4, Kozhikode IT projects, and the K-Space Aerospace Cluster. These initiatives are designed to make Kerala one of India’s leading IT and innovation destinations.
 
Focus on innovation, research, and skill development
 
To promote research, innovation, and skill development, Vision 2031 outlines the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and Incubation Centres across higher education institutions in the state. It also proposes 50 Leap Centres, 250 Early Innovation Centres, and Freedom Squares in all 14 districts to encourage entrepreneurship—particularly among women—and strengthen IT-enabled industries in rural areas.
 
FOSS adoption and digital governance
 
In terms of technological empowerment, the document proposes to reduce government software expenditure by 30 per cent through increased adoption of Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) and train one million individuals in AI and related technologies through the ICT Academy.
 
Kerala is also targeting to host 250 companies in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector by 2029, securing 10 per cent of the national export share, and achieving 100 per cent online government services, setting a new Kerala model in digital governance.
 
Building on Kerala’s strengths
 
Highlighting Kerala’s inherent strengths—its skilled workforce, low attrition rate, high-speed connectivity through KFON, cost-effective infrastructure, and superior quality of life—the Vision 2031 document positions the state as a global hub for responsible technology and sustainable innovation.
 
“Kerala has made remarkable progress in the digital sector. With Vision 2031, we are now aiming to secure global attention and drive large-scale economic growth,” said Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Special Secretary, Department of Electronics and Information Technology.

Topics : Kerala information technology Startups artifical intelligence Digital economy IT services

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

