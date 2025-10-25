Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Kerala will be free of extreme poverty on Nov 1: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala will be free of extreme poverty on Nov 1: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"Instead of a one-size-fits-all policy, the government identified 64,006 vulnerable families and created specific micro-plans for each one's unique needs," he said in the post

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that on November 1, when Kerala celebrates its formation or 'Piravi' day, it will be declared as the first state in the country without extreme poverty.

Vijayan, in a post on social media platform X, said it would be the fulfilment of the first decision taken by the state government in 2021 when the LDF regime came to power for a consecutive second term.

"Instead of a one-size-fits-all policy, the government identified 64,006 vulnerable families and created specific micro-plans for each one's unique needs," he said in the post. 

The CM further said that with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore, the government has ensured daily food to 20,648 families with 2,210 of those receiving hot meals, necessary treatment and medicine to 85,721 individuals and housing for thousands.

 

He said that more than 5,400 new homes were built or are under construction, 5,522 homes were repaired and 2,713 landless families received land to build their residences.

Besides that, 21,263 people received essential documents like Ration cards, Aadhaar and pensions for the first time and 4,394 families are supported with livelihood projects, the CM said in his post.

"This was a massive joint effort by LSGs, Kudumbashree, and various government departments. This is the Kerala model of social justice, equity, and compassionate governance in action. Building #NavaKeralam means leaving no one behind," Vijayan said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IMF

IMF projects Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in 2025-26, outpacing China

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal meets German industry leaders to boost Indo-German trade ties

trade talk, India US Trade

India and US 'very close' to trade deal; work on legal text begins

russia oil, crude oil

Indian refiners may buy more oil from West Asia after Russia sanctionspremium

rice

India targets 26 new markets to expand rice exports worth ₹1.8 trn

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Poverty in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon