India's industrial output growth remains unchanged at 4% in September

India's industrial output growth remains unchanged at 4% in September

Manufacturing output expanded 4.8 per cent during September, while the electricity sector grew 3.1 per cent. In contrast, mining activity slipped 0.4 per cent during the period

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 of the 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in September 2025.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth stood at 4 per cent in September, unchanged from August, supported by growth in the manufacturing sector, according to data released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
 
Manufacturing output expanded 4.8 per cent during the month, while the electricity sector grew 3.1 per cent. In contrast, mining activity slipped 0.4 per cent in September.
 

Segment-wise IIP growth

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 of the 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in September 2025, with the highest growth seen in the manufacture of basic metals (12.3 per cent), electrical equipment (28.7 per cent), and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (14.6 per cent).
   
Under the basic metals category, items such as MS slabs, HR coils and sheets of mild steel, and flat products of alloy steel contributed notably to the growth. In the electrical equipment category, electric heaters, small transformers, and electrical apparatus for circuit protection and switching were key drivers. For motor vehicles and related manufacturing, auto components, commercial vehicles, and axles showed a marked rise in output, the ministry said.
 
By use-based classification, infrastructure and construction goods grew 10.5 per cent year-on-year, while consumer durables increased 10.2 per cent, followed by intermediate goods at 5.3 per cent. Capital goods registered a growth of 4.7 per cent, and primary goods rose 1.4 per cent. However, consumer non-durables contracted 2.9 per cent in September, according to MoSPI.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

