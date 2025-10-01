Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Labour union writes to Maharashtra CM on TCS layoffs, company denies claims

Labour union writes to Maharashtra CM on TCS layoffs, company denies claims

IT union NITES has alleged that TCS forced 2,500 resignations in Pune, writing to CM Fadnavis for intervention, while the company has denied the claims as misleading

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

The union claimed that nearly 2,500 employees were being forced to resign or had been abruptly removed in recent weeks. (Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday rejected a group’s allegation that India’s largest information technology (IT) services provider is forcing resignations and terminating jobs in the name of “restructuring”.
 
Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which represents IT workers, wrote an email to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about layoffs at TCS’s offices in Pune.
 
“We write to you with deep anguish and an urgent appeal for your intervention in the ongoing crisis at Tata Consultancy Services in Maharashtra, particularly in its Pune offices,” said NITES, claiming that 2,500 employees were forced to resign or were abruptly removed in recent weeks.
   
Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES, said the company had violated the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, by not issuing notices to the government and coercing employees to resign among other lapses.
 
TCS said in a statement: “The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation. Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances.”
 
The company announced in July it will lay off 12,260 employees, about 2 per cent of its workforce. At the end of first quarter (April-June) of FY26, TCS had a headcount of 613,069.

More From This Section

Diwali

Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners

knitwear, textile

CITI welcomes PLI Scheme 2.0 for textiles, says changes pivotal for growth

Financial Fraud

Q2 results preview: Global headwinds likely to show in IT firms' earningspremium

India Inc, Donald Trump, fund managers

India Inc backs Trump's 6-monthly reporting plan; fund managers push backpremium

Indian edtech sector online learning online education edtech funding startup funding

Non-tech sector continues to hire more vs tech sector, says Xpheno

Topics : Maharashtra government Devendra Fadnavis kharif TCS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon