Labour union writes to Maharashtra CM on TCS layoffs, company denies claims

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday rejected a group’s allegation that India’s largest information technology (IT) services provider is forcing resignations and terminating jobs in the name of “restructuring”.
Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which represents IT workers, wrote an email to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about layoffs at TCS’s offices in Pune.
“We write to you with deep anguish and an urgent appeal for your intervention in the ongoing crisis at Tata Consultancy Services in Maharashtra, particularly in its Pune offices,” said NITES, claiming that 2,500 employees were forced to resign or were abruptly removed in recent weeks.
Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES, said the company had violated the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, by not issuing notices to the government and coercing employees to resign among other lapses.
TCS said in a statement: “The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation. Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances.”
The company announced in July it will lay off 12,260 employees, about 2 per cent of its workforce. At the end of first quarter (April-June) of FY26, TCS had a headcount of 613,069.