Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners

Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners

Union Cabinet approves 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance and Relief for central government employees and pensioners, effective July 1, 2025, benefitting 118 lakh people

A 2 per cent hike in DA was announced in March 2025, with effect from 1 April 2025. (Stock photo)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the festive season, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, with effect from July 1, 2025.
 
“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 1 July 2025, representing an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 55 per cent of basic pay or pension, to compensate against price rise,” a press statement said.
   
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of the increase in both DA and DR would be Rs 10,083.96 crore per annum.
 
The move will benefit about 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.
 
The Finance Ministry said the increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief are paid to Central Government employees and pensioners to adjust the cost of living and to protect their basic pay or pension from erosion in real value.
 
They are revised twice a year, from 1 January and 1 July, based on the increase in the 12-monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), published by the Labour Bureau.
 
A 2 per cent hike in DA was announced in March 2025, with effect from 1 April 2025.
 

Topics : festive season Dearness Allowance central government jobs Pensions

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

