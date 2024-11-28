Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Lam Research to offer onsite support for Tata Electronics' chip fab in Guj

Lam Research to offer onsite support for Tata Electronics' chip fab in Guj

Lam Research India's virtual fab platform, 'Semiverse', is used by fabs and customers globally to simulate fabrication processes

semiconductor

Representative Image

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As Tata Electronics is set to establish India’s first semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, Lam Research India plans to open an office in the region to provide on-site support, according to a senior company executive, as reported by The Economic Times.
 
Lam Research India is the local arm of US-based supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, which aims to enhance its manufacturing capacity by 50,000 wafers per month. The company’s virtual fab platform, ‘Semiverse’, is already used by fabs and customers globally to simulate fabrication processes. 
 
“We have engineering centers in the US (California and Oregon), Austria (Villach), and India (Bengaluru),” said Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager of Lam Research India, in an interview with The Economic Times. “Our technology hubs are strategically located near our customers worldwide. Once Tata’s fab in Dholera is operational, we will establish a presence there to provide immediate support. It won’t be managed remotely from Bengaluru, as proximity is crucial for customer service,” he said. 
   
Semiconductor fabrication at Lam Research Corp
 
Lam Research Corporation, an American company, supplies wafer-fabrication equipment and related services to the semiconductor industry. Its products are primarily used in front-end wafer processing, which encompasses the creation of active semiconductor components like transistors and capacitors, as well as their wiring (interconnects).
 
Boom in India’s semiconductor industry

More From This Section

cinema hall. theatre

Mall developers rethinking multiplex spaces as OTT gains and footfall dips

Premiumcart bill

Slower corporate wage growth impacts consumer demand in India

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Govt completes auction of 24 critical, strategic mineral blocks in 4 rounds

Adani Ports

Kerala govt, Adani Vizhinjam Port to sign supplementary concession pact

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Can't address pollution without cutting fossil fuels import: Gadkari

 
The semiconductor market in India is currently valued at $23.2 billion. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.10 per cent, to reach $80.3 billion by 2028. The growth is fueled by the surging demand for electronics, smart devices, and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), all of which heavily depend on sophisticated semiconductor chips. 
 
India’s 2020 Semiconductor Policy aims to reduce import dependency and bolster domestic semiconductor design and manufacturing. The policy focuses on two key objectives: Building semiconductor design capabilities and expanding manufacturing capacity.
 
The Indian government offers financial incentives, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, to attract semiconductor manufacturers and establish domestic chip fabrication facilities, aiming to build a self-reliant ecosystem for both local and global markets.

Also Read

India has embarked on a journey to carve out a sizeable slice of the global semiconductor pie, but the road ahead is long and arduous

Japan's top chip distributor Macnica eyes acquisitions in India, China

nvidia

Nvidia showcases AI model that can modify voices, generate novel sounds

Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO, Nvidia

Age of AI is here as it is 'most important' for all times: Nvidia CEO Huang

PremiumPriyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for information technology, biotechnology, and rural development and panchayat raj

Eyeing level playing field to cater to nation's aspirations: Priyank Kharge

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Asian shares cautious ahead of Nvidia result, dollar gives back gains

Topics : semiconductor industry Tata projects Gujarat BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon