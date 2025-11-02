Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Lamborghini family's next big Italian export: Luxury homes in India

Lamborghini family's next big Italian export: Luxury homes in India

Already, luxury hotels and lifestyle brands have made their mark in this space in India, including Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Armani Casa, and Versace Home, among others

Lamborghini, luxury homes
premium

In Dubai, Tonino Lamborghini Residences is located in the Meydan district, offering one- to four-bedroom apartments developed by Gulf Land Property. (Photo: Tonino Lamborghini)

Shine JacobGulveen Aulakh Chennai/New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could mark a new era in India’s branded residences landscape, an Italian touch may soon grace the country’s skylines, with the iconic Lamborghini family set to announce its first project. 
According to sources close to the development, Tonino Lamborghini SpA — founded by Tonino Lamborghini, son of Ferruccio Lamborghini (the founder of the car company) — is in advanced talks with two real estate developers in Mumbai and Chennai. The brand name is typically licensed to developers through a collaboration or co-branding deal, and a formal announcement is expected within two months. 
“The Lamborghini team is in talks
Topics : Lamborghini India Lamborghini Real Estate luxury housing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon