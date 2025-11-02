Lamborghini family's next big Italian export: Luxury homes in India

In what could mark a new era in India’s branded residences landscape, an Italian touch may soon grace the country’s skylines, with the iconic Lamborghini family set to announce its first project.

According to sources close to the development, Tonino Lamborghini SpA — founded by Tonino Lamborghini, son of Ferruccio Lamborghini (the founder of the car company) — is in advanced talks with two real estate developers in Mumbai and Chennai. The brand name is typically licensed to developers through a collaboration or co-branding deal, and a formal announcement is expected within two months.

“The Lamborghini team is in talks