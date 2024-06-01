Business Standard
Listed CPSUs to pay record Rs 1.26 trillion equity dividend for FY24

State-run entities will distribute 26.8% of net profit as equity dividend in FY24 - lowest payout ratio in at least a decade

Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 12:35 AM IST

Led by a sharp surge in payouts by oil-marketing companies and public-sector lenders, including banks and Life Insurance Corporation, central public-sector undertakings (CPSUs) will fork out an all-time high equity dividend of around Rs 1.26 trillion in FY24, up 28.7 per cent from around Rs 97,750 crore in FY23.

This includes the interim dividend paid by listed CPSUs in the first three quarters of FY24.

Nearly 60 per cent of this dividend will go to the central government as the promoter’s share. As a result, the central government is expected to earn Rs 76,166 crore, up 28.2 per cent from the Rs
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 12:35 AM IST

