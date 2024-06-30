Business Standard
Local beverages gain traction as consumer look to quench their thirst

Many regional brands were able to increase their penetration in existing markets and increase their market share

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Not only major beverage brands, even smaller ones did well this summer.

Many regional brands were able to increase their penetration in existing markets and increase their market share.
Kantar Worldpanel told Business Standard while the summer data had not yet fully come in, one fact that “we can see is that the regional brands are growing well this summer in the soft drinks category”.

“In March-May 2023, regional brands collectively had a penetration of 5 per cent. This jumped to 7 per cent in 2024 (March-May). In urban areas, this jump is from 8 per cent to 10 per cent, while in rural areas it is 3.4 per cent to 5.3 per cent. So, a good number of households are being added in both urban as well as rural,” said K Ramakrishnan, managing director South Asia, Kantar Worldpanel.

Mala Fruit Products, a Maharashtra-based brand that sells concentrates, crushes and syrups, said it saw strong growth in sales this summer without giving the extent to which demand increased.

“Compared to last year, we have seen our sales increase substantially, but we have also increased our footprint. This year we were able to strengthen our hold in Mumbai and expand to other markets as well,” said Pranay Saraf, modern trade and CSD head, Malas Fruit Products.

This is also the case with Dailee, a brand from Tamil Nadu. It saw demand from its territory double this year over last year. “We have a hold in South India, and saw that the quantity we sell doubled within our existing geography itself,” said Benile Issac Bright, promoter at Daily Fresh Fruits India.

He added it had to increase production during the summer months.

Ramakrishnan said the beverages market had been doing exceptionally well in the past few years, primarily because of intensifying summers, and local brands were adding to the fizz.

He cited examples of regional brands gaining traction and garnering higher market share.

“One of the notable names among the regional brands is Davat, a Gujarat-based brand, which has a near 8 per cent share in volumes among regional brands in this summer, up from 6 per cent last year,” he said.

He said Lahori, a more recently launched Punjab-based brand, had reached a share of 6 per cent in volumes, up from a paltry 1 per cent last summer.

Talking of Campa, a brand of Reliance Consumer Products, Ramakrishnan said: “While Campa has aspirations of becoming the next big beverage brand, it is widely available only in Andhra Pradesh, and even with its limited distribution, it is occupying 6 per cent of the volumes share among regional brands, up from 2 per cent last summer.” 

Topics : Beverage firms Heat wave summer heat Beverages

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

