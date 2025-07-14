Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Low-pollution industries will get nod to operate in 20 days: DPCC

Low-pollution industries will get nod to operate in 20 days: DPCC

The statement highlights that Industries that will benefit include small factories, packing units, and service centres that cause minimal environmental harm and do not require pollution control system

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

In a major relief to small, non-polluting industries, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced that from August 1, 2025, units in the "green category" will automatically receive operational clearance if the DPCC fails to respond within 20 days of application, according to a statement.

As per the order, industries falling under the "green category", those that do not require pollution control equipment, will now receive automatic permission to operate if the DPCC does not respond within 20 days of their application.

This move eliminates the need for long waiting periods for "Consent to Operate" for such industries. If the DPCC remains silent beyond the 20-day window, the permission will be treated as granted, said the statement.

 

The new rule will come into effect from August 1, 2025.

The statement highlights that Industries that will benefit include small factories, packing units, and service centres that cause minimal environmental harm and do not require pollution control systems. These units will no longer have to undergo extensive paperwork or face delays in receiving approvals.

The DPCC stated that the decision had been taken to ease business and encourage small units. Now they will not have to wait for months for permission.

Meanwhile, on May 23, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) made it mandatory for all construction and demolition sites to register on its Dust Portal before their building plans can be approved. The goal is to ensure strict implementation of dust control measures.

"The DPCC has directed the land owning/construction agencies, contractors for adhere to the 14 points dust mitigation measures for ensuring control of dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, prescribe for wet suppression through prescribed anti-smog guns and water sprinkling," read a letter from the office of the Environment Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India pollution Delhi Pollution environmentalism

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

