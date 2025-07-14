Andhra draws roadmap to create global space hub, eyes Rs 25,000 cr by 2035

Giving a much-needed impetus to India’s ambition of becoming a $44 billion space economy by 2033, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cleared a dedicated space policy, which aims to attract investments worth around ₹25,000 crore over the next ten years, transforming the state into a global space manufacturing hub, said a top government source. This will be done through the development of two integrated space cities in Lepakshi and Tirupati, spread across approximately 33,000 acres.

The N Chandrababu Naidu government said it is working to build this comprehensive space ecosystem in alignment with the central government’s plans