Andhra draws roadmap to create global space hub, eyes Rs 25,000 cr by 2035

Two space cities planned in Lepakshi and Tirupati, spanning 33,000 acres, to attract global investments and align with Centre's Rs 1.5 trillion space sector roadmap

The N Chandrababu Naidu government said it is working to build this comprehensive space ecosystem in alignment with the central government’s plans to invest nearly ₹1.5 trillion in the sector by 2035. (Representative image)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Giving a much-needed impetus to India’s ambition of becoming a $44 billion space economy by 2033, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cleared a dedicated space policy, which aims to attract investments worth around ₹25,000 crore over the next ten years, transforming the state into a global space manufacturing hub, said a top government source. This will be done through the development of two integrated space cities in Lepakshi and Tirupati, spread across approximately 33,000 acres.
 
The N Chandrababu Naidu government said it is working to build this comprehensive space ecosystem in alignment with the central government’s plans
