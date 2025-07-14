India reaches 50% non-fossil power milestone ahead of 2030 target

India has achieved 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 242.8 GW out of the total 484.8 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of its 2030 target, Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.
This assumes significance in view of India's commitment at international fora to increased non-fossil fuel-based power generation in the country.
India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy-based electricity generation by 2030.
"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendrmodi ji, a major climate commitment has been fulfilled. India's total installed power capacity now stands at 484.8 GW, with 242.8 GW coming from non-fossil fuel sources -- a powerful testament to our green progress. This is not just a milestone -- it's a giant stride towards a greener, cleaner Bharat by 2047," Joshi said on X.
"Historic Green Leap for India! India achieves 50 per cent on non-fossil fuel capacity -- 5 years ahead of its 2030 target." Achieving 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian, he stated, adding that Modi's leadership continues to drive Bharat's green transformation, paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future. PTI KKS 1.0.
