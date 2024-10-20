Luxe automakers on top gear to woo buyers in upscale lounge ambience

Luxury automakers are turning the car-buying experience more refined.

Amid mass-market brands entering the premium space, the luxury market leaders such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are upgrading their dealerships by offering one-stop solutions, and digital tools such as augmented /virtual reality and digital display walls. Armed with swanky showrooms with more open spaces, decked with plush fixtures, and offering indulgences such as high-end perfumes and customisable accessories, they are rolling out the red carpet for the well-heeled. Industry analysts say this is a strategic move to create further distinction between themselves and mass-market players.



BMW Group India,