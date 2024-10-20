Business Standard
Luxe automakers on top gear to woo buyers in upscale lounge ambience

Luxe automakers on top gear to woo buyers in upscale lounge ambience

They are updating dealership networks to offer customers a more luxurious lounge

Infinity Cars Worli
Retail.Next showroom of BMW - Infinity Cars Worli

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Oct 20 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Luxury automakers are turning the car-buying experience more refined. 

Amid mass-market brands entering the premium space, the luxury market leaders such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are upgrading their dealerships by offering one-stop solutions, and digital tools such as augmented /virtual reality and digital display walls. Armed with swanky showrooms with more open spaces, decked with plush fixtures, and offering indulgences such as high-end perfumes and customisable accessories, they are rolling out the red carpet for the well-heeled. Industry analysts say this is a strategic move to create further distinction between themselves and mass-market players.
 
