Luxmi Group, owner of Makaibari, ups branded play with British buyout

The acquisition of a British tea retail company is set to be a key strategic move for Luxmi Group, owner of the iconic Makaibari tea estate in Darjeeling, to expand its branded portfolio and strengthen its presence in the international market.

Last week, Luxmi announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Brew Tea. Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co prides itself on using rolled whole-leaf teas – no dust, no mass-market shortcuts. With a digital-first model, it now reaches about 10,000 homes across the UK.

Phil and Aideen Kirby would retain a 20 per