Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Luxmi Group, owner of Makaibari, ups branded play with British buyout

Luxmi Group, owner of Makaibari, ups branded play with British buyout

Luxmi Group, which owns iconic Makaibari tea estate, has acquired a majority stake in Brew Tea Co, a UK-based retailer, marking a strategic expansion of its branded tea portfolio and global presence

Rudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group
premium

Rudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The acquisition of a British tea retail company is set to be a key strategic move for Luxmi Group, owner of the iconic Makaibari tea estate in Darjeeling, to expand its branded portfolio and strengthen its presence in the international market.
 
Last week, Luxmi announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Brew Tea. Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co prides itself on using rolled whole-leaf teas – no dust, no mass-market shortcuts. With a digital-first model, it now reaches about 10,000 homes across the UK.
 
Phil and Aideen Kirby would retain a 20 per
Topics : Tea firms Darjeeling tea B2C model
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon