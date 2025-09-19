Friday, September 19, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Maharashtra signs MoUs worth ₹80,962 cr for industrial projects, 40k jobs

Maharashtra signs MoUs worth ₹80,962 cr for industrial projects, 40k jobs

The projects envisaged under these MoUs are expected to create more than 40,300 jobs, officials said

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

The agreements were signed at the Steel Mahakumbh organised by AIFA in Goregaon, Mumbai, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and state industries Minister Uday Samant. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government on Friday signed nine memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with various companies for a total investment of Rs 80,962 crore, officials said.

The projects envisaged under these MoUs are expected to create more than 40,300 jobs, they said.

The agreements were signed at the Steel Mahakumbh organised by AIFA in Goregaon, Mumbai, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and state industries Minister Uday Samant.

The projects will come up in Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Raigad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Satara districts, said a statement from the CM's office.

Among the major investments, Rashmi Metallurgical Industries will set up an integrated steel plant in Wardha with a capital outlay of Rs 25,000 crore, which is expected to generate 12,000 jobs. In Raigad, Jindal Stainless Ltd will establish a stainless steel plant worth Rs 41,580 crore, creating around 15,500 jobs, the statement said.

 

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, NPSPL Advanced Material (Atha Group) will invest Rs 5,440 crore to set up a 'critically advanced lithium battery material and carbon complex,' which is expected to employ 5,000 people. Gadchiroli will see joint projects by Sumedh Tools and Hariom Pipe Industries, bringing in Rs 5,135 crore investment and creating 5,500 jobs. Other projects included Icon Steel India Pvt Ltd's Rs 850-crore sponge iron unit in Chandrapur, Filtrum Autocomp's Rs 100 crore automotive steel parts unit in Wai, Satara, G R Krishna Ferro Alloys' Rs 1,482 crore sponge iron project in Mul and Jaydeep Steelwork India's Rs 1,375-crore ISP project in Nagpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks govt, OMCs' reply on biodiesel off-take plea by producers' body

drugs, pharma

CDSCO flags 3 spurious drugs, 94 not of standard quality in August

Sugar

India's sugar mills to miss 1 mn tonne export quota, may ship 775K tonnes

Emaar India

Emaar Properties rules out stake sale in india, eyes JV with Adani, others

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

Critical mineral M&A falls 39% in 2024 as lithium prices, demand coolpremium

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government Job growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon