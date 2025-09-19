Friday, September 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CDSCO flags 3 spurious drugs, 94 not of standard quality in August

CDSCO flags 3 spurious drugs, 94 not of standard quality in August

CDSCO flagged three spurious drugs, including Pan D, Pan 40 and diazepam injection, and listed 94 medicines as not of standard quality in its August 2025 surveillance update

drugs, pharma

Drug samples are categorised as NSQ when they fail to meet specified quality parameters such as dissolution, uniformity of weight and assay of active ingredients.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Thursday flagged batches of three drugs as spurious and listed 94 others as not of standard quality (NSQ) in its routine surveillance for August 2025.
 
The spurious drugs identified in the apex regulator’s latest monthly update include batches of Pan D and Pan 40, used to treat gastrointestinal acid reflux. The list also includes a sample of diazepam injection, which is prescribed for anxiety, alcohol withdrawal and muscle spasm.
 
A drug is considered spurious when manufactured by unauthorised producers using brand names owned by other companies.
 
While the CDSCO alert names the brands for which spurious samples were found, it does not disclose the drugmakers. The Union Health Ministry, in a press note, added that all three spurious samples were found in Bihar. 
 
“The matter is under investigation and action will be taken according to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and rules,” the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Phase 1 trials for novel autoimmune drug

hospitals, take two, Drug

CDSCO flags 8 drugs as spurious, 134 not of standard quality in July

medicine, Drugs

India launches formal rules to fix, streamline drug and device clearances

drugs

Substandard quality in 3,104 drugs, 245 found spurious in FY25: JP Nadda

pharma, drugs, medicine

CDSCO flags 4 drugs as spurious, 185 not of standard quality for June 2025

 
Officials noted that unauthorised manufacturers often produce counterfeit versions of widely used drugs, especially those for cardiovascular conditions and hypertension.
 
“To counter this, rigorous identification and removal of NSQ and spurious drugs from the market is a regular collaborative exercise between central and state regulators,” an official said.
 
Of the 94 drugs flagged as NSQ in August, 32 were identified at central drug laboratories in Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Chandigarh, while state drug testing laboratories identified the remaining 62.
 
These include batches of paracetamol and pantoprazole tablets, along with other medications such as domperidone and ambrospas tablets.
 
Drug samples are categorised as NSQ when they fail to meet specified quality parameters such as dissolution, uniformity of weight and assay of active ingredients.
 
The ministry reiterated that the failure is specific to the tested batches and does not raise concerns about other batches of the same drugs available in the market.

More From This Section

Sugar

India's sugar mills to miss 1 mn tonne export quota, may ship 775K tonnes

Emaar India

Emaar Properties rules out stake sale in india, eyes JV with Adani, others

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

Critical mineral M&A falls 39% in 2024 as lithium prices, demand coolpremium

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

IITs gear up for 2026 placements as recruiter participation sees sharp rise

merck

India has world-class talent, 'right momentum' for chip growth: Merck exec

Topics : CDSCO Health Ministry drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon