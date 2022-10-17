Chhattisgarh govt transfers Rs 1,866 crore to farmers, women SHGs

The on Monday transferred more than Rs 1,866 crore to farmers, agricultural labourers and members of women self-help groups (SHGs) -- all beneficiaries of the state’s several flagship schemes.

At a virtual function, Chief Minister did the transfer.

Over 2.7 million payees enrolled under the government’s schemes such as the Kisan Nyay Yojana, Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, and Godhan Nyay Yojana will benefit ahead of Diwali.

Of the amount, Rs 1,745 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 2.4 million under the Kisan Nyay Yojana. The scheme was introduced by the in 2019 to provide financial assistance to paddy-growing . Since inception, the state has paid Rs 16,416.10 crore, including the third instalment released on Monday, to .

is the only state that has been procuring paddy from farmers at Rs 2,500 per quintal, which is higher than what the Centre has set.

Besides, the state government is providing aid under the scheme to farmers adopting crop diversification and plantation.

Under the Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, Rs 115.80 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 466,000 landless labourers.

The state government also transferred Rs 5.59 crore to the beneficiaries of the Godhan Nyay Yojana, the most talked-about scheme of the government.

Under the scheme, gauthans (livestock sheds) have been built in panchayats and they have become a source of livelihood for villagers.

As of now, 8,408 gauthans have been set up against the sanctioned 10,624 and the state government is building a rural industrial park.

SHGs have taken up projects that include manufacturing vermicompost and fertilisers from cow-dung and urine the state government is procuring under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, launched in 2020.

The state government spokesperson said of the amount, Rs 4.22 crore had been paid to villagers who sold cow-dung to the Gauthan Committee.

With this, the government has procured cow-dung worth Rs 174.56 crore. Of the gauthans, 3,089 have become self-reliant and purchased cow-dung worth Rs 20.64 crore.

The state government has been working on a plan to make as many gauthans self-reliant as possible.