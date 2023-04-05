close

Electronics trade group announces IESA new council, Sanjay Gupta is chief

Organisation represents the country's electronics system design and manufacturing industry

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Sanjay Gupta

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Sanjay Gupta has been appointed the chairperson of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) for FY24 after elections on April 5 to pick a new leadership team for the organization.
Gupta is the president and chief executive officer of Spark Minda. The newly elected members of IESA’s executive council are Anku Jain (of MediaTek), Hitesh Garg (NXP), and V Veerappan (Tessolve). The other members include Sudhir Naik (EInfoChips), Ashok Mishra (Reliance Jio), and Manoj Kumar (STMicro).

IESA represents the country’s electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) industry and it has more than 260 members.
The new council will make IESA’s strategy for the electronics and semiconductor industry’s growth. "This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of this sunrise sector in India and accelerate the government's Make in India initiative,” said Gupta.

“IESA will continue to drive strategic partnerships between industry, academia, and government to unlock the full potential of this sector along with supporting start-ups and emerging players in the industry,” he said.
Gupta, an engineer, has more than 28 years of experience in strategy, innovation, technology, research and development, operations and management.

"I look forward to working closely with the newly elected EC and Sanjay (Gupta) to foster collaboration across the industry,” said Krishna Moorthy K, president and CEO, IESA. “Together, we will continue to make significant strides in advancing the industry and supporting our members."
V Veerappan, co-founder and President of Tessolve, takes over as IESA’s vice chairman, and Sudhir Naik, founder and advisor of EInfoChips Ahmedabad, will be the treasurer.
IESA | Electronics | semiconductor | semiconductor industry

Apr 05 2023

