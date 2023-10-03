close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Medical devices lobby seeks 6-mth extension to come under licencing regime

Medical devices are divided into four classes, based on the level of risk they pose

medical devices

Representative Image

Sohini DasSanket Koul New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Medical device manufacturers have sought a six-month extension to comply with mandatory licences for class C and class D medical devices that are required to come under regulation as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

In their letter dated 25 September to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMED), an umbrella body representing domestic medical device makers, had sought more time. They expressed doubts over the resource constraints of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for timely inspection and issuance of manufacturing licences before the stipulated deadline of 1 October.

Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AiMED, said in the letter that they are requesting an extension of the deadline by six months as CDSCO 'seemingly has resource constraints for timely inspection and issuance of manufacturing licences by the 30 September 2023 deadline, as this may lead to supply chain disruption for many Indian-made medical devices.'

Under the New Medical Devices Regulations 2020, manufacturers were given a transition period of 42 months with effect from 1 April 2020 to complete the licensing of non-notified class C and class D medical devices.

"Class A and B devices have been regulated since 1 April, and manufacturers who were registered but not licensed on 1 April were allowed to continue manufacturing and selling while the state and central government regulators sought compliance and audit certification, etc. Similar written clarity is awaited for the high-risk medical devices," an industry expert said.

He added that, "We expect over 1,000 manufacturing licences are in process from 200-300 manufacturers of these high-end, high-risk medical devices."

Also Read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

What is new medical registration system and why doctors are concerned?

Centre working on rolling out petrochem policy: Mansukh Mandaviya

Self-regulatory body for pharma industry on cards: Mansukh Mandaviya

Diseases know no borders, Covid underlined need for joint effort: Mandaviya

Services exports climbed 8.4% to $28.72 billion in August: RBI data

31 mn users in India seen upgrading to 5G phones by Dec: Ericsson survey

After China, Cote d'lvoire eyes Indian investment in cocoa processing

AI replaces entry-level IT jobs, upskilling in complementary skills rise

Realty major DLF to invest Rs 1,700 cr for new shopping mall in Gurugram


Beginning 1 October, all class C and D devices will be subject to licensing requirements under the category of non-regulatory medical devices. Another industry insider and medium-scale medical device maker said that in the absence of licences, legal sales cannot be done. Therefore, from 1 October they have to stop billing without a manufacturing licence.

"We contacted CDSCO and they informed us that they are awaiting the formal note from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) so that they can then give clarity to us whether sales can be done by registered manufacturers in the absence of a licence until such licence can be issued to manufacturers," the source said, adding that they are awaiting communication from the CDSCO and Union Health Ministry.

Medical devices are divided into four classes, based on the level of risk they pose. Class A and B devices are categorised as low-risk, whereas class C and D devices are categorised as high-risk devices. These high-risk medical devices that need licensing include life-saving equipment such as defibrillators, ventilators, imaging equipment, oxygen therapy equipment, and nebulisers.


Topics : Medical devices Medical device industry Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Drugs and Cosmetics Bill

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon