Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Meta, Karnataka government collaborate for online safety training

Under the online safety initiative, young people (18-24 years) from 100 colleges and universities across the State will receive digital awareness training

Meta

The government also plans to tie up with Meta for gaming and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as to curb misinformation through deepfakes

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US tech giant Meta, which owns Facebook, and the Government of Karnataka plan to train 1 lakh teachers and 10 lakh students in digital safety and AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) skills by 2025. For this, the Government of Karnataka on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent with Meta to launch two major initiatives that will raise awareness among students and educators on online safety and digital citizenship.

“We are happy to collaborate with the Government of Karnataka on digital safety that will enhance the engagement of young users to understand digital best practices and stay safe online,” said Joel Kaplan, vice-president, global public policy, Facebook. Kaplan, a former Bush administration official, was hired by Facebook in 2011. Kaplan, who served as deputy chief of staff under former President George W. Bush, was given the charge of Facebook's relations with federal and state policymakers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the online safety initiative, young people (18-24 years) from 100 colleges and universities across the State will receive digital awareness training. The aim of the programme is to make them more mindful of the new trends in digital safety. Meta will also train and deploy master trainers across these colleges.

“Industry players like Meta can take the lead in training students and teachers for the future and also train people on safe online actions,” said Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, adding that online safety, especially for women and children, is an area of focus and requires different stakeholders to come together.

The digital citizenship initiative, a joint programme between the Ministry of ITBT and Meta, will develop a WhatsApp chatbot for the delivery of information services across various Government departments. The purpose of the programme is to streamline citizen communications and also create a Digital Safety Chatbot for citizen awareness.

The government also plans to tie up with Meta for gaming and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as to curb misinformation through deepfakes.

“Future technologies like AR/VR and their applications can open avenues for job opportunities, new businesses, and entrepreneurship,” said Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Government of Karnataka. He also pointed out that the government has a comprehensive plan to equip students with digital skills and boost their employability in the job market.

Also Read

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Meta and LG working together on Apple Vision Pro competitor: Details here

IndusInd Bank launches 'virtual commercial card' for cross-border payments

India's pharma exports likely to touch $28 billion in FY24: Pharmexcil

Govt asks coal block owners to take necessary steps to operationalise mines

Irdai sets up 11-member taskforce to examine the impact of DPDP Act

Govt to launch first-ever auction of critical mineral blocks on Wednesday

Canadians issued significantly fewer visas by India in 2023, shows data


Topics : Augmented reality Karnataka government virtual reality

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon