Micro lenders fret over Tamil Nadu Bill to prevent coercive recovery

The microfinance industry, already facing multiple headwinds, is now bracing for another disruption with the Tamil Nadu government introducing a Bill to prevent coercive loan recovery practices. Microfinance players, including banks and non-banking financial companies, said that the checks and balances proposed in the Bill are likely to hinder micro-lending operations.

“It is not a conducive environment to work which puts so many checks and balances,” said a senior executive of a small finance bank. “As per the Bill, we cannot go for regular collection as we don’t know what can constitute harassment and can land us in jails. Plus,