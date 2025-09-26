Microfinance recovery may be delayed by a quarter as stress persists

The recovery in the microfinance industry is likely to be delayed by a quarter due to a slower reduction in new delinquencies. Although delinquencies are falling, the pace plateaued in July–August 2025 compared to the sharp drop seen before June 2025, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

“Several lenders had forecast a complete recovery by the end of the second quarter (Q2 FY26), with a return to normalcy in the second half of the year. However, current sentiment suggests this recovery could be delayed by 30–45 days, or potentially by a full quarter,” the report said.

The MFI industry