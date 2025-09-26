Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Microfinance recovery may be delayed by a quarter as stress persists

Microfinance recovery may be delayed by a quarter as stress persists

The fall in new delinquencies in the microfinance industry has slowed, delaying recovery by a quarter, with meaningful earnings growth expected only from Q4 FY26 or FY27

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark’s latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend’ has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3
premium

The MFI industry has undergone a sharp contraction over the past year, with the gross loan portfolio (GLP) moderating to Rs 3.5 trillion as of June 2025 from Rs 4.3 trillion in March 2024. | Representative Picture

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recovery in the microfinance industry is likely to be delayed by a quarter due to a slower reduction in new delinquencies. Although delinquencies are falling, the pace plateaued in July–August 2025 compared to the sharp drop seen before June 2025, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.
 
“Several lenders had forecast a complete recovery by the end of the second quarter (Q2 FY26), with a return to normalcy in the second half of the year. However, current sentiment suggests this recovery could be delayed by 30–45 days, or potentially by a full quarter,” the report said.
 
The MFI industry
Topics : microfinance industry mfi MFIs Motilal Oswal
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon